ST columnist wins again

A column headlined "No big deal..." was deemed a big enough deal at the Singapore Sports Awards last night, when The Straits Times' assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath won the Most Inspiring Sports Story award.

It was the second year in a row that he had clinched the honour.

He was commended for his commentary "No big deal? Such sporting deeds deserve retelling", published on April 27 last year.

The piece lauded former Raffles Institution footballer Jonathan Chua's sporting spirit in turning down a penalty during a Schools National A Division quarter-final, despite his side trailing 1-2 late in the match.

"It's a story that we must keep telling, for it's the only way to keep sportsmanship alive. To talk about it. To find and celebrate other Jonathans who certainly exist," wrote Brijnath then.

He said after winning the award yesterday: "I am particularly thrilled that I won the award for a story about the remarkable sportsmanship of a young Singaporean teenager.

"Jonathan's decency on a football field is something I will never forget."

ST sports editor Lee Yulin added: "Sport is not just about elite sportsmen. Ordinary men - and in this case a schoolboy - are also capable of great deeds.

"Rohit captured the essence of that in his piece on Jonathan and I am glad and grateful the selectors recognised this."

Brijnath had won the same award last year for his Nov 22, 2015 Sunday Times story "On his travels, patience is the greatest weapon" on wheelchair table tennis para-athlete Eric Ting, who participated in the 2015 Asean Para Games.

The other nominees for the award were Today journalist Low Lin Fhoong's story on para-athlete and runner Zac Leow, and Red Sports journalist Leslie Tan's piece on Olympic champion Joseph Schooling.