Sri Lankan side win 3rd SCC title

Sri Lanka's Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) crushed Singapore Emerging Stars XI (SES) by 10 wickets yesterday to win the Singapore Cricket Club's Twenty20 tournament for the third time.

In the final of the fifth edition of the tournament at the Padang, SSC dismissed the local side for 130 in 19 overs, with Akhtab Cader taking 3-26 and Ramesh Mendis 3-9.

Only SES top-order batsman Chetan Surywanshi put up some resistance, scoring 43 off 30 balls.

SSC's openers then made light work of debutants SES' bowling, racing to 131-0 in a mere 8.5 overs.

Minodh Banuka slammed 58 off 25 balls (six boundaries and four sixes), while Sri Lanka international Dasun Shanaka hit 67 off 28 balls, including three boundaries and eight sixes.

SSC, winners in 2009 and 2011, received a trophy and a cheque for $5,000. Big-hitter Shanaka (202 runs off 86 balls) was the player of the tournament. He also hit the most sixes - 22.

The best batsman award went to Sydney Cricket Ground XI's James Crosthwaite (182 runs off 110 balls), while SSC captain Sachithra Senanayake (10 wickets for 77 runs) took the best bowler honour. The best fielder was SES' Surendran Chandramohan (five catches).

