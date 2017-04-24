Squash: Vivian Rhamanan win premier men's title in National Squash Championships

SINGAPORE - National player Vivian Rhamanan clinched the premier men's category at the National Squash Championships on Sunday (April 24) with a 11-9,11-3,11-9 victory over compatriot Ben Chan.

Chan was 2-10 down in the third game and saved seven match points before world No. 195 Rhamanan closed out the match at the Kallang Squash Centre.

In the men's B grade final, Aaron Jon Liang beat Clement Hung 11-9, 11-1, 11-3 while in the women's premier final, Mao Shu Hui defeated rising star Sneha Sivakumar 12-10, 10-12, 11-3, 11-8.