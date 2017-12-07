Squash: Vivian Rhamanan through to quarter-finals of PSA 5 event at Singapore Open

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Vivian Rhamanan beat Malaysia's Darren Rahul Pragasam 3-2( 11-3, 4-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-9) on Thursday (Dec 7) to reach the quarter-finals of the Professional Squash Association Men's Challenger 5 event at the Singapore Squash Open.

Rhamanan, 31 and ranked 245th in the world, beat his 183rd-ranked opponent in the first round of the main draw at the Kallang Squash Centre, and will face qualifier Robert Garcia of the Philippines in the last eight on Friday (Dec 8).

The world No. 285 Garcia advanced to the second round after his shock 3-2 (11-4, 4-11, 12-10, 5-11, 11-8) win over Malaysia's Valentino Bong, ranked 165th in the world, on Thursday.

Rhamanan is the only Singaporean to make it past the first round.

Chua Man Chin lost 0-3 (10-12, 8-11, 9-11) to Malaysian Elvinn Keo, qualifier Benedict Chan lost 0-3 (8-11, 6-11, 5-11) to Ramit Tandon of India, while fellow qualifier Samuel Kang also lost in straight sets (4-11, 5-11, 7-11) to Chinese Taipei's James Huang.