Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2017

Spotted along the route...

Left: One runner gets into the Christmas spirit a little earlier this year. Right: Another runner prepares for a well-earned body rub having completed his race exertions. Above: A gentleman who came dressed for the occasion, Nguyen Som Nam completed
1) Princess for the day in Snow White garb Tan Ching Tien, brings her run in the half marathon (40-49) to a graceful conclusion after clocking a creditable 2:31:30.ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI
Left: One runner gets into the Christmas spirit a little earlier this year. Right: Another runner prepares for a well-earned body rub having completed his race exertions. Above: A gentleman who came dressed for the occasion, Nguyen Som Nam completed
2) A gentleman who came dressed for the occasion, Nguyen Som Nam completed his half marathon in 2hr 7min 15sec and extends his congratulations to his fellow 40-49 age-group finisher Soumik Bose (2:20:34). ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI
Left: One runner gets into the Christmas spirit a little earlier this year. Right: Another runner prepares for a well-earned body rub having completed his race exertions. Above: A gentleman who came dressed for the occasion, Nguyen Som Nam completed
3) One runner gets into the Christmas spirit a little earlier this year. ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI
Left: One runner gets into the Christmas spirit a little earlier this year. Right: Another runner prepares for a well-earned body rub having completed his race exertions. Above: A gentleman who came dressed for the occasion, Nguyen Som Nam completed
4) Right: Another runner prepares for a well-earned body rub having completed his race exertions. ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI
Published
8 min ago

1) Princess for the day in Snow White garb Tan Ching Tien, brings her run in the half marathon (40-49) to a graceful conclusion after clocking a creditable 2:31:30.

2) A gentleman who came dressed for the occasion, Nguyen Som Nam completed his half marathon in 2hr 7min 15sec and extends his congratulations to his fellow 40-49 age-group finisher Soumik Bose (2:20:34).

3) One runner gets into the Christmas spirit a little earlier this year.

4) Another runner prepares for a well-earned body rub having completed his race exertions.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 04, 2017, with the headline 'Spotted along the route...'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch