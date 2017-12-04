Spotted along the route...

1) Princess for the day in Snow White garb Tan Ching Tien, brings her run in the half marathon (40-49) to a graceful conclusion after clocking a creditable 2:31:30.

2) A gentleman who came dressed for the occasion, Nguyen Som Nam completed his half marathon in 2hr 7min 15sec and extends his congratulations to his fellow 40-49 age-group finisher Soumik Bose (2:20:34).

3) One runner gets into the Christmas spirit a little earlier this year.

4) Another runner prepares for a well-earned body rub having completed his race exertions.