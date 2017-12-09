Sports World: Ingram leads Lakers to win over 76ers

Ingram leads Lakers to win over 76ers

LOS ANGELES • Brandon Ingram hit a three-pointer with eight-tenths of a second left on Thursday as his Los Angeles Lakers side beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-104 in their National Basketball Association match. Ingram led the Lakers with 21 points as they snapped a five-game losing streak.

At the Ciudad de Mexico Arena, Caris LeVert recorded his first career double-double with 21 points and 10 assists as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-95.

REUTERS

Solo declares her USSF candidacy

LOS ANGELES • Former US women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo joined the crowded race for the US Soccer Federation presidency on Thursday.

She becomes the ninth candidate, and the second woman to voice interest in running, after Soccer United Marketing president Kathy Carter also declared her candidacy.

Solo, like all the other candidates, has until Tuesday to get the three nominations from delegates required to officially join the field.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

VAR on trial in selected FA Cup ties

LONDON • Video assistant referees will be used for the first time in English competitive football in this season's FA Cup, the Football Association said on Thursday.

Brighton's third-round clash with Crystal Palace on Jan 8 has been selected for the trial of the technology, otherwise known as VAR, which is also to be used in selected fixtures throughout the rest of the competition.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Todt wins third term as president of FIA

PARIS• • Jean Todt was on Thursday re-elected for a third term as president of motor racing's governing body, the FIA.

The 71-year-old former Ferrari boss, who took over as chief of the Paris-based Federation International d'Automobile in 2009, was elected unopposed. The Frenchman, whose partner is Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, began his motor racing career in rally events, finishing runner-up in the 1981 world championship as co-driver to Guy Frequelin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rousey 'finalising' deal with WWE

WASHINGTON • What had been rumoured for months now appears close to becoming a reality: Ronda Rousey is set to join the WWE.

That is according to USA Today, which cited two people close to Rousey in reporting on Wednesday that the former UFC champion is "finalising details" of a contract with the professional wrestling company.

WASHINGTON POST