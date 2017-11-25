SportsWorld

Joint-bronze for

Maxine in HK Open

Singapore fencer Maxine Wong clinched the joint-bronze in the women's foil event at the Blue Cross Insurance Hong Kong Open yesterday.

The 16-year-old, who bagged a junior bronze medal in July at the US Summer Nationals, fell 10-11 to eventual runner-up Sophia Wu of Hong Kong in the semi-finals and shared the joint-bronze with local fencer Lau Cheuk Yu.

Fellow Singaporeans Debyse Chan (13th), Melanie Huang (19th), Tatiana Wong (29th) and Vanessa Teo (36th) also competed in the 39-strong field.

The four-day competition ends on Monday.

Day's 68 leaves him a stroke behind leader

SYDNEY • Jason Day reeled off four birdies in a row to charge up the leaderboard at golf's Australian Open yesterday, after Jordan Spieth birdied his final hole for the second day in a row.

Day defied blustery conditions to shoot a second-round three-under 68 and reach the halfway point at eight-under 134. That left him just one stroke behind leader Lucas Herbert, who carded a 66.

Spieth battled his way to a 71 to be on 141. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

China links with Asian,

PGA, European Tours

HONG KONG • China has tied up with international golf federations in a bid to help the country's players flourish, according to the chief executive of Asia's leading tour.

The move to open China's tournaments up to the likes of the PGA Tour, European Tour and Asian Tour will create a busy calendar in a country long viewed as a giant potential market, said Josh Burack. China has produced players such as Zhang Lianwei, Liang Wenchong, Wu Ashun and Li Haotong, who have all won on the European Tour.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Woods healthy ahead of comeback: Rose

HONG KONG • Justin Rose said Tiger Woods is looking fit, healthy and motivated ahead of his highly anticipated comeback at an exclusive charity golf tournament next week.

The pair will play together at the invitational Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas - Woods' first tournament since February, after undergoing back surgery. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

A Pacman challenge for McGregor

MANILA • Manny Pacquiao threw down the gauntlet to Conor McGregor as he promised to give the mixed martial arts star a "real boxing match".

"Happy Thanksgiving! Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #2018 @thenotoriousmma," Pacquiao posted on Twitter and Instagram, using McGregor's social media handle. However, there was no immediate reaction from McGregor on social media, and Pacquiao's media team said yesterday that there were "no negotiations yet" about a McGregor match.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE•••