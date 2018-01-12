Sports World: Zidane pens deal to stay at Real till 2020

Zidane pens deal to stay at Real till 2020

MADRID • Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Wednesday that he has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the European football champions until 2020.

The Frenchman has had a dream start at the club, winning eight trophies out of a possible 10.

However, he has endured a tough season with his side currently 16 points behind Barcelona in Spain's LaLiga.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

England add Nigeria, Costa Rica warm-ups

LONDON • England will play international friendly matches against Nigeria and Costa Rica ahead of the 2018 World Cup Finals, the Football Association announced on Wednesday.

They will host Nigeria at Wembley on June 2 and face Costa Rica at Leeds' Elland Road five days later, before kicking off their Russian campaign against Tunisia in Group G on June 18.

Gareth Southgate's side have also scheduled matches in March against the Netherlands and Italy, both of whom failed to qualify for the Finals.

REUTERS

Mancini wants Italy dream job

MILAN • Former Manchester City and Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini said that he would like to coach Italy's national football team, describing the possibility as an honour and that he wants to fulfil his dream of winning the World Cup.

The job has been vacant since Gian Piero Ventura was sacked in November following the Azzurri's failure to qualify for the Finals in Russia next year. Carlo Ancelotti, another potential candidate, has already said he is not interested at the moment.

REUTERS