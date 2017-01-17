Sports world: Zaza zooms to Valencia following West Ham spell

Zaza zooms to Valencia following West Ham spell

MADRID • Valencia have bolstered their attacking options by signing forward Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus until the end of the season, after West Ham United cancelled their existing loan deal for the Italy footballer, the Spanish club said on Sunday.

Zaza, 25, has struggled at West Ham this season, failing to score in 11 appearances in all competitions.

REUTERS

Former coach Bennell denies abuse charges

LONDON• Former football coach Barry Bennell told an English court yesterday he denied committing eight child-abuse offences on one boy.

Bennell, the 63-year-old former Crewe Alexandra coach, answered "not guilty" to seven counts of indecent assault on a boy and one count of attempted buggery.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Harden has triple-double as Rockets blast past Nets

NEW YORK• James Harden bagged his 12th triple-double of the season as the Houston Rockets routed the Brooklyn Nets 137-112 to end their two-game losing streak in the National Basketball Association.

Harden compiled 22 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds as the Rockets pummelled the Nets to improve to 32-11.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

6 doctors to watch Kenyan runners in anti-doping bid

ELDORET (Kenya) • Kenyan athletes, including Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, yesterday backed a plan for six internationally accredited doctors to take care of the country's top runners and be responsible for examining samples, in a bid to end doping scandals. The scandals threatened to derail Kenya's participation in last year's Olympics.

REUTERS