Sports World: Zachary sets new U-14 swim marks

Zachary sets new U-14 swim marks

Two national junior records were broken by Zachary Tan, 14, at the Singapore Swimming Association's (SSA) TYR National Time Trials for swimmers aged eight and over this weekend.

His 2min 24.08sec effort broke his own Under-14 200m breaststroke mark set in 2015 (2:24.50) while his 1:06.58 time in the 100m breast bettered Lionel Khoo's 2009 time of 1:06.89.

This year's event saw the number of participants increase to 1,500 from 1,150 last year.

Karen speeds past favourites on ice

KANSAS CITY • Teenager Karen Chen claimed her first national title in startling fashion by upsetting the favourites in the free skate at the US National Figure Skating Championships in Kansas City.

The 17-year-old became the first skater since 2011 to win the title other than Ashley Wagner or defending champion Gracie Gold. Chen posted the top free-skate score on Saturday for a combined total of 214.22. Wagner finished second with 211.78 points while Mariah Bell won the bronze. Gold finished well back in sixth.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Zarate poised to extend English affair

LONDON • English Premier League football club Watford have agreed a deal with Italy's Fiorentina to sign the striker Mauro Zarate for £2.3 million (S$4.06 million).

The 29-year-old Argentinian has been offered a 21/2- year deal at Vicarage Road. The Hornets will be his fourth English team, having already played for Birmingham City, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers.

THE GUARDIAN

Porte wins Tour Down Under

ADELAIDE • Australia's Richie Porte won his first Tour Down Under yesterday when he finished behind compatriot Caleb Ewan in a bunch sprint on the last 90-km sixth stage around the streets of Adelaide.

Orica-Scott's Ewan outsprinted world champion Peter Sagan to clinch his fourth stage on this year's Tour, joining Germany's Andre Greipel (2008) and Australia's Robbie McEwen (2002) as the only riders to have won four stages in the same race.

REUTERS