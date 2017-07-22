Sports World: Young Lions whacked 7-0 by Aussie U-23s

Young Lions whacked 7-0 by Aussie U-23s

Singapore were knocked out of the Asian Football Confederation Under-23 Championship Group F qualifiers after a 7-0 beating by Australia in Yangon.

George Blackwood and substitute Milislav Popovic had braces, while Stefan Ingo Mauk, Devante Clut and Jaushua Sotirio also netted.

The Young Lions, who had Illyas Lee sent off for a second yellow card, had lost 0-2 to hosts Myanmar on Wednesday and finish off against Brunei tomorrow.

Amita loses to Russian fencer in round of 32

Singapore national fencer Amita Berthier lost 10-15 to world No. 14 Svetlana Tripapina of Russia in the round of 32 of the women's individual foil competition at the World Fencing Championships in Leipzig, Germany yesterday.

The 16-year-old, ranked 137th in the world, had defeated 72nd-ranked Liu Yan Wai of Hong Kong in the round of 64 to become the first-ever Singaporean to advance into the last 32 of the championships.

Chicharito to become a Hammer

LONDON • West Ham have agreed on a deal to sign Mexico striker Javier Hernandez from German side Bayer Leverkusen, the Premier League football club said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, also known as Chicharito, is expected to arrive in London in the next few days for a medical examination and to finalise personal terms on a transfer British media are reporting to be worth £16 million (S$28.4 million).

REUTERS

Leicester turn down Roma's bid for Mahrez

LONDON • Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare confirmed yesterday that the club had rejected an offer from Italian side Roma for Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian footballer is likely to command a fee of £50 million (S$88.6 million), with Roma's offer believed to be short of that figure.

Mahrez, who indicated that he wanted to leave the club at the end of last season, was a key figure for the Foxes on their run to the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season, scoring 17 goals and making 10 assists.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rich Warriors fans may get personal seat

OAKLAND (California) • The Golden State Warriors are bringing the personal seat licence to the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the fans interested in purchasing them will be asked for a 30-year commitment.

While pricing has not been revealed, ESPN cited a team official as saying that the number of seats dedicated to season-ticket holders will fall from 14,500 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland to about 12,000 at the Warriors' new US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) Chase Centre in San Francisco scheduled to open in 2019.

REUTERS

Auckland might host next America's Cup

WELLINGTON • Auckland has firmed as favourite to host the next America's Cup, after holder Team New Zealand canvassed the prospect of holding the regatta there in 2021.

New Zealand won the Auld Mug last month with an emphatic 7-1 victory over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda and, as defender of the trophy, gets to set the terms of the next regatta.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE