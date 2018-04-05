Sports World: Young Lions off to a flyer to match 2017's single win

Young Lions off to a flyer to match 2017's single win

The Young Lions are off to a roaring start to the new Singapore Premier League season. Skipper and defender Taufiq Muqminin's goal and assist for Joshua Pereira helped beat Hougang United 2-0 at Jalan Besar Stadium last night to equal their win tally from last year.

Fandi Ahmad's team are second among nine teams, behind Home United, who came from behind with goals from Sirina Camara, Song Ui Yong and Shahril Ishak to beat Balestier Khalsa 3-1 at Bishan Stadium. Balestier led through Keegan Linderboom's first-half penalty .

At Bedok Stadium, 10-man Geylang International salvaged a 1-1 draw against Warriors FC with Ryan Syaffiq's 78th-minute effort cancelling out Jonathan Behe's 37th-minute opener, before skipper Zulfadli Zainal Abidin was dismissed five minutes from time.

Smith, Bancroft won't appeal against bans

SYDNEY • Former Australia captain Steve Smith yesterday said he will not be contesting a 12-month ban, imposed by Cricket Australia, for a ball-tampering scandal that has rocked the sport. Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft echoed the same sentiments, and said he was determined to earn back the trust of the public.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Alvarez pulls out of rematch after failed test

LOS ANGELES • Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on Tuesday withdrew from his May 5 rematch in Las Vegas against middleweight boxing rival Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan over his failed drug test. The Mexican's promoters, Golden Boy, remain optimistic the fight can be rescheduled later this year, and an August or September date has been mooted.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE