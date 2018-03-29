Sports World: Young Lions get weaker Brunei group

Young Lions get weaker Brunei group

Singapore were drawn yesterday in Group B of the Hassanal Bolkiah Trophy, an Under-21 football tournament in Brunei next month.

The Young Lions, led by head coach Fandi Ahmad, face Laos on April 23 and Cambodia seven days later.

Timor Leste, Myanmar, Brunei and Thailand are in Group A. The semi-finals are on May 2 and the final three days later.

Monster doc's former dean in the dock

NEW YORK • The former boss of serial sex abuser Larry Nassar is now facing sexual misconduct charges himself, along with accusations of "neglect of duty" for failing to adequately supervise the former Michigan State University (MSU) and USA Gymnastics team doctor.

William Strampel, 70, the former dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine, was arrested on Monday and has been accused of groping two women at public events and of making inappropriate remarks to female students, including requests for nude photos.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Irish rugby players cleared of rape

LONDON • Ireland rugby union internationals Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were yesterday acquitted by a jury of raping a woman in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The two, who were banned from playing pending the trial, had pleaded not guilty to charges over the alleged incident on June 28, 2016.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Crash teen to drive with prosthetic legs

LONDON • Billy Monger, the British teenager who lost both legs in a crash during a car race last year, is to make a remarkable return to competitive racing this weekend.

The 18-year-old will compete in the BRDC British Formula Three Championship at Oulton Park in England's north-west, driving a specially modified car where he controls the accelerator with a paddle, and brakes using one of his prosthetic legs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE