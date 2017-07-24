Sports World: Young Lions beat Brunei in final game

Young Lions beat Brunei in final game

Singapore avoided finishing bottom of Group F at the Asian Football Confederation Under-23 Championship qualifiers, beating Brunei 4-1 in Yangon yesterday.

Ikhsan Fandi netted the Young Lions' first and last goals, with Hanafi Akbar and Taufik Suparno also scoring.

The team had already been knocked out after losing 0-2 to Myanmar and 0-7 to Australia.

City lose another full-back in Kolarov

LONDON • Aleksandar Kolarov became the fourth full back to leave Manchester City this summer, when he completed a move to Italian Serie A football club Roma on Saturday in a deal worth around £4.5 million (S$8 million).

The 35-year-old Serbian international joins fellow full-backs Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta in leaving City since the end of last season.

He spent seven years at the Etihad Stadium, a period that saw City win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

Younger Korda sis takes the limelight

WASHINGTON • American teenage golf rookie Nelly Korda, the daughter of retired Czech tennis star Petr Korda, fired a five-under 66 to seize a two-stroke lead after the LPGA Marathon Classic third round on Saturday.

Korda, who turns 19 next Friday and is the younger sister of four-time Tour winner Jessica, birdied four of the first seven holes and closed with birdies on the final two holes to stand on 15-under 198.

South Korea's 28th-ranked Kim In Kyung, who captured her fifth career LPGA title at last month's ShopRite Classic, fired a 68 to be second on 200.

Aussie cricket pay row still not settled

MELBOURNE • The Australian cricketers' union has told players a pay deal may not be struck with the national board before the home "summer of cricket", which includes the lucrative and highly anticipated Ashes series.

The long-running pay dispute has already scuppered an Australia A tour to South Africa and left upcoming tours of Bangladesh and India in doubt.

