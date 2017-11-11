Sports World: Xavi set to retire and go into coaching

Xavi set to retire and go into coaching

MADRID • Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez is set to retire at the end of the season and is keen to pursue a coaching career.

The 37-year-old footballer won eight LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues trophies at Barcelona.

He collected 133 caps for Spain in 14 years, winning the 2010 World Cup and also Euro 2008 and 2012.

REUTERS

Joshua in line to fight Wilder, says Hearn

LONDON • A heavyweight world title fight between Britain's Anthony Joshua and American Deontay Wilder has moved a step closer after boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed contract talks began on Thursday.

WBA, IBF and IBO world champion Joshua and the WBC title-holder Wilder want the match-up as part of efforts to unify the heavyweight division.

REUTERS

Varnish to sue UK Sport, British Cycling

LONDON • Jess Varnish is suing UK Sport and British Cycling for sex discrimination, detriment for whistleblowing, victimisation and unfair dismissal.

The 26-year-old track sprinter, who claimed the former technical director Shane Sutton had told her to "move on and get on with having a baby" after she was controversially dropped from the elite funding programme last year, is likely to have her case heard at a preliminary employment tribunal next April.

THE GUARDIAN

Feng takes a one-shot lead into final round

SHANGHAI • China golfer Feng Shanshan took a one-shot lead in the Blue Bay LPGA yesterday.

She carded a one-over 73 and was at seven under for the tournament, a stroke ahead of Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn, who shot a third-round 68.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE