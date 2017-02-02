Sports World: World's richest turf race in Sydney

World's richest turf race in Sydney

SYDNEY • Sydney is set to host the world's richest turf race with A$10 million (S$10.71 million) in prize money, surpassing the A$6.2 million Melbourne Cup for the high-stakes honour.

Coined "The Everest", organisers claim it represents "the pinnacle" of thoroughbred racing with the 1,200m sprint involving just 12 horses, Racing New South Wales said.

The inaugural race at Royal Randwick will be run on October 14 with buyers from Australia and around the world invited to purchase a A$600,000 spot in the event, which can then be traded prior to the entry date.

Valencia snap up Orellana on loan

MADRID • Chilean international Fabian Orellana joined Spanish Primera Liga club Valencia on loan from Celta Vigo on Tuesday.

Orellana was a key part of the Celta side that achieved their highest La Liga finish for a decade in sixth last season. He scored 37 goals and provided 27 assists in 172 appearances with Celta since 2013.

A 3-1 defeat at Las Palmas on Monday left Valencia six points above the drop zone in 15th.

Water under the bridge for Bolt

SYDNEY • Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt has moved on quickly from the loss of an Olympic gold medal, preferring to focus on the future.

Touching down in Australia yesterday, Bolt was philosophical about surrendering one of his nine gold medals after 2008 Beijing Games 4x100m relay team-mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.

"Initially I was disappointed of course, but in life things happen," he was quoted by Fairfax media as saying. " I have given up my medal but I am concentrating (on the Nitro Athletics Series) now."

Hosts push for medals in 2018

SEOUL • South Korea yesterday launched a support team aimed at helping the home nation finish in the top four at the 2018 Winter Olympics and announced it had increased a special grant from 27.4 billion won (S$33 million) to 33.7 billion won to help athletes prepare for the Games.

The alpine town of Pyeongchang will host Asia's first Winter Games outside Japan from Feb 9 to 25 next year.

Aubameyang fuels transfer talk

BERLIN • Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has again talked about leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season - with La Liga his most likely destination. Last month Aubameyang, told sports daily Fussball Bild he could leave Dortmund in June, but insisted he would never join Bayern Munich.

Aubameyang, who has a Dortmund contract until 2020 has said he wants to eventually join Real Madrid to fulfil a promise he made to his grandfather before he died.

