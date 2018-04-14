Sports World: Woods to make US Open appearance

Woods to make US Open appearance

LOS ANGELES • Former world No. 1 Tiger Woods has filed an entry to play in this year's US Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York, event organisers confirmed on Thursday.

The former world No. 1, who has not played in the US Open since 2015, had been expected to return this year following a successful comeback from back surgery.

The 42-year-old finished tied for 32nd place at last week's Masters at Augusta, his first Major since returning from injury. He won the last of his 14 Majors at the 2008 US Open.

Alibaba's Tsai buys 49% stake in Nets

MOSCOW • Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov has sold a 49 per cent stake in the Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Joe Tsai, the executive vice chairman and co-founder of the Alibaba Group, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team said in a statement.

Prokhorov will continue to be the team's controlling owner through Onexim Sports and Entertainment Holding, and the sale will not affect their day-to-day management or basketball operations, the statement added.

The deal, with undisclosed terms, gives Tsai the option to acquire additional shares in 2021, which would make him the controlling owner.

Henderson moves 2 shots clear at Lotte

LOS ANGELES • Canada's Brooke Henderson delivered her second straight bogey-free round on Thursday to take a two-shot lead at the halfway point of the LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship.

The five-time LPGA winner fired a six-under 66 in the second round for a two-round, 10-under 134 total at the Ko Olina Golf Club in Oahu, Hawaii.

World No. 1 Feng Shanshan of China and American Mo Martin are tied for second after shooting 69 and 67 respectively.

Agent cops ban after flouting regulations

LONDON • England rugby star Maro Itoje's agent has been suspended for 22 months by the Rugby Football Union after being found guilty of breaching betting regulations.

Matt Hart of the Stellar Group, which also represents footballer Gareth Bale, was found guilty of two breaches - betting on rugby matches and receiving proceeds, as well as non-cooperation with a request for information by the RFU.

Hart was found to have placed 1,476 bets on rugby union worldwide between January 2013 and July 2016. There is no suspicion that Hart was using inside information or trying to influence a match or its outcome.

Neymar targets full fitness next month

SAO PAULO • Brazil striker Neymar expects to recover fully by the middle of next month, he said in a TV Globo interview due to air in his homeland today.

The 26-year-old, who fractured a metatarsal and sprained his ankle while playing for Paris Saint-Germain on Feb 25, was asked when he would be ready.

The news will be welcomed by Brazil coach Tite as the World Cup kicks off on June 14.

