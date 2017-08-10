Sports World: Woods not likely to attend court hearing

Woods not likely to attend court hearing

PALM BEACH GARDENS (Florida) • Golfer Tiger Woods, arrested in May on a charge of driving under the influence (DUI) after police found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz car, was set to be arraigned yesterday.

The 41-year-old American is unlikely to appear in court in Palm Beach Gardens after his lawyer waived the former world No. 1 golfer's appearance at pre-trial hearings.

If convicted on the misdemeanour charge, Woods could face up to six months in prison. He could also plead guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving and enrol in a 12-month programme that would let him avoid a DUI conviction.

REUTERS

Financial woes behind Zokora's quick release

JAKARTA • Former Spurs midfielder Didier Zokora has been released by Semen Padang, the club said yesterday, becoming the second big-money foreign signing to be axed in Indonesia's new national league in just a week.

The ex-Ivory Coast international, who signed for the Padang-based club only four months ago, had his contract terminated on Aug 2 for financial reasons, club manager Win Bernadino said.

Former West Ham and Chelsea striker Carlton Cole was sacked last week after failing to find the net in four months with Persib Bandung.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Indonesian President eyes top of Games pile

JAKARTA • Indonesian President Joko Widodo wants the country's athletes to emerge as overall champions at the Aug 19-30 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Local media on Tuesday quoted him as saying Indonesia's athletes must endeavour to excel because they have been overall champions 10 times at the Games.

He said the biennial Games was regarded as important as it would be a catalyst to the Asian Games in Jakarta next year.

BERNAMA

Saints snap up Lemina in $27m record deal

LONDON • Southampton have paid a club-record transfer fee to land Gabon international midfielder Mario Lemina from Juventus on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Juventus confirmed in a statement on their official website that the deal was worth an initial €17 million (S$27 million), which could increase by a further €3 million, depending on Lemina's success at St Mary's.

Lemina, 23, won the Italian Serie A title and the Italian Cup twice with the Turin club and featured in last season's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid as a substitute.

REUTERS