Sports World : Women coaches join JFA course in Osaka

Women coaches join JFA course in Osaka

National football coaches Angeline Chua and Shida Shariff, who serve in different capacities within the women's national team set-up, are in Osaka until Sunday for the Japan Football Association (JFA) International Women's Coaching Course.

The July 11-16 course, which aims to develop women's football in Asia, will include theoretical and practical sessions.

Ifwat's hat-trick wins it for Geylang

Ifwat Ismail notched a hat-trick to help Geylang International trounce Tampines Rovers 4-1 in their The New Paper League Cup Group B football match yesterday. Ayob Fazli levelled Ifwat's 53rd-minute opener as the floodgates opened at the Jurong West Stadium after the break following a first-half stalemate.

The other Group B tie saw Brunei DPMM beat Balestier Khalsa 3-0 at the Jalan Besar Stadium, with the victors topping the four-team group ahead of Geylang by virtue of having scored two more goals.

Cubs fall to Australia in AFF U-15 C'ship

Singapore fell to their second straight defeat at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-15 Championship yesterday, losing 0-8 to Australia in Chonburi, Thailand.

The Cubs lost their Group A opener 0-2 to Laos on Sunday and play Myanmar tomorrow.

Klinsmann Jr signs for Hertha Berlin

BERLIN • The Klinsmann name made a return to the German football league yesterday as Hertha Berlin signed the son of former United States coach and Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann.

Jonathan Klinsmann, 20, goalkeeper with the United States Under-20 team, has been given an undisclosed contract after two weeks on trial with the Bundesliga club.

