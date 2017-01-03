Sports world: Witsel joins Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian

Published
1 hour ago

Witsel joins Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian

BRUSSELS • Chinese football club Tianjin Quanjian have signed Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Axel Witsel.

The 28-year-old will pocket €18 million (S$27.3 million) annually at his new club.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

83 skaters to battle it out at The Rink

The MapleZ South-east Asian Short Track Trophy will be held at The Rink at JCube on Saturday and Sunday. A total of 83 short track skaters will compete in nine junior and senior individual and relay categories.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 03, 2017, with the headline 'Sports World'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Gather your loved ones for Christmas Wonderland 2016
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping