Sports World: Wilkins in critical state following cardiac arrest

Wilkins in critical state following cardiac arrest

LONDON • Former England football captain Ray Wilkins, 61, is in a critical condition in a London hospital following a heart attack. His wife was quoted as saying he had suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be put in an induced coma.

He won 84 caps for England between 1976 and 1986. He played more than 150 times for Chelsea, Manchester United and Queen's Park Rangers, with shorter spells abroad for AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. In a 20-year coaching career he was manager of QPR, Fulham and the Jordan national team.

REUTERS

Agassi ends coaching stint with Djokovic

NEW YORK • Tennis legend Andre Agassi on Friday announced he has ended his coaching relationship with former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic after 10 months together.

In a statement released to ESPN, the eight-time Major champion said: "We far too often found ourselves agreeing to disagree. I wish him only the best moving forward."

Isner stuns del Potro to make Miami Open final

MIAMI • John Isner produced a blistering Miami Open semi-final display against Juan Martin del Potro to win 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) and snap the former US Open tennis champion's 15-match winning streak.

Isner will meet Alexander Zverev in the title decider today after the German defeated Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Park aims for 2nd Major with halfway ANA lead

LOS ANGELES • Park Sung Hyun fired an eight-under 64 to thrust herself into contention at the top of the leaderboard at the ANA Inspiration on Friday as she chases a second golf Major after a dazzling rookie season.

The 24-year-old from South Korea shrugged off an opening bogey to card seven birdies and an eagle at Mission Hills to claim a share of the second-round lead. Park, who last year won the US Women's Open, was on 12-under 132 alongside Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg (67), leading by three from American Jessica Korda (68).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fowler hits water on 18th to trail at Houston Open

HOUSTON • Rickie Fowler found a water hazard with his drive at the final hole to hand fellow American Beau Hossler the halfway lead at the Houston Open in Texas on Friday.

His bogey at the par-four 18th left Hossler alone at 11-under 133 after the leader carded a second-round 68 at the Golf Club of Houston. Fowler, one shot back, also shot 68.

REUTERS

Millsap nets 36 to help Denver silence Thunder

NEW YORK • Paul Millsap scored a season-best 36 points as the Denver Nuggets notched a crucial 126-125 overtime road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday in the National Basketball Association.

The Nuggets (41-35) stayed two games behind the seventh-place Utah Jazz (43-33), who beat the Memphis Grizzlies 107-97. Denver are also two games behind the eighth-place New Orleans Pelicans (43-33).

REUTERS