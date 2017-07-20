Sports World: Weak start as Young Lions lose to Myanmar

Weak start as Young Lions lose to Myanmar

Singapore held on for an hour before succumbing 0-2 to Myanmar in their Asian Football Confederation Under-23 opening Group F qualifier in Yangon. Aung Thu opened accounts and Hlaing Bo Bo sealed the win deep in injury time.

Tomorrow, the Young Lions face Australia, who beat Brunei 2-0 earlier, also at the Thuwunna Stadium.

Four beach volleyball sides picked for event

Four pairs of Singapore beach volleyball players have earned the right to represent the Republic at this year's South-east Asian championships, after a local qualifier held last weekend.

Kelly Sim and Huang Zihui, as well as Gladys Lee and Eliza Chong will take part in the women's event, while Zhuo Hong Chuan and Gilbert Tan, and Mark Shen and Poon Peijie will compete in the men's event.

As hosts of the Sept 28-30 championships, Singapore can enter three teams in each category. The Volleyball Association of Singapore will name two more pairs by the end of the month. The event is held biennially if beach volleyball is not contested at the SEA Games.

Lucas leaves 'one of world's greatest sides'

LONDON • Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva said on Tuesday he had left "one of the greatest clubs in the world" for a new life at Lazio.

The 30-year-old Brazilian, who played 346 times in his 10 years at Liverpool, after joining from Gremio in 2007, signed for the Italian Serie A football club after passing a medical examination in Rome. British media reports said Liverpool had accepted a bid of £5 million (S$8.9 million) for Lucas, who has 24 caps.

REUTERS

Africa Cup to be played in mid-year

RABAT • The Africa Cup of Nations is set to be expanded to 24 teams from 16 and moved to dates in June and July, but will continue to be held every two years after recommendations on the football tournament at a symposium in Morocco yesterday.

The decision must still be ratified by the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) executive committee, but that could come as early as today when officials meet in Rabat. The proposals were made after a workshop on the future of the tournament that included much of CAF's leadership, and the decision is expected to be rubber-stamped.

REUTERS

Spurs' Ginobili set for one more season

LOS ANGELES • San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili is poised to return for a 16th season with the National Basketball Association (NBA) giants, reports said on Tuesday.

The Argentinian star, who turns 40 later this month, had hinted he might retire after the Spurs lost in the Western Conference Finals to Golden State last season. However, ESPN reported that Ginobili was finalising terms on a new deal for at least one more season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE