Sports World: Warriors seal second spot in the West

Warriors seal second spot in the West

OAKLAND (California) • Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 32 points on Thursday as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Golden State Warriors 116-107 in a National Basketball Association (NBA) game that saw Kevin Durant ejected.

Returning from a six-game absence due to a fractured rib cartilage, Durant had 10 points in 17 minutes before being thrown out after he argued a call as the second period wound down.

Despite the loss, the Warriors (54-21) are assured of finishing in the No. 2 play-off position in the Western Conference. The Houston Rockets (61-14) clinched the top seed.

REUTERS

Surprise name takes first-round ANA lead

LOS ANGELES • Unheralded Swedish golfer Pernilla Lindberg carded a seven-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead over Ayako Uehara and Beatriz Recari after the first round at the ANA Inspiration in California on Thursday.

Lexi Thompson, who lost a play-off last year after incurring a four-stroke penalty for replacing her ball in the wrong spot for a tap-in putt, shot a 68 at the first Major of the year.

REUTERS

Spieth's Houston form bodes well for Masters

HOUSTON • Jordan Spieth's best opening round of the year has arrived at an opportune time. The 2015 Masters champion, who has struggled for confidence this term, carded a four-under 68 at the Houston Open a week before his competitive return to Augusta National.

He was three shots behind clubhouse leaders Lucas Glover and Kevin Tway at the rain-hit event. Thirty-four players in the 142-strong field did not complete the round on Thursday.

THE GUARDIAN

Haas principal shoots down Ferrari likeness

LONDON • Haas have come out fighting after rivals stepped up their criticism of the US-owned Formula One team's close technical ties to Ferrari, with principal Guenther Steiner saying their opinions are "based on no facts".

The newest team on the starting grid, who made their debut in 2016, have produced a quick car, whose resemblance to last year's Ferrari has been highlighted.

REUTERS