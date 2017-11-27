Sports World: Warriors retain FAS women's trophy

Warriors retain FAS women's trophy

Warriors FC won the 2017 FAS-Sports Hub Women's Challenge Cup for a second straight year, after easing past Police Sports Association 4-1 in the football final at the National Stadium yesterday. Woodlands Wellington thrashed Winchester Isla 6-0 to finish third.

In the RHB Singapore Cup third-place game that was rained off on Saturday, Amiruldin Asraf's goal clinched victory for Home United over Hougang United.

Dortmund throw away 4-0 lead

BERLIN • Schalke defender Naldo rose high to head in a stoppage-time equaliser against Dortmund, as they roared from 0-4 down at half-time to complete the Bundesliga's best comeback in 41 years.

The hosts scored four times in 13 minutes but saw their lead evaporate after the break as in-form Schalke, third behind Bayern and Leipzig with four wins from five games before Saturday, refused to surrender.

REUTERS

Ron gets rebound as Real do just enough

MADRID • Cristiano Ronaldo fired home the rebound after his 76th-minute penalty was saved, with his first LaLiga goal for over a month turning out to be the winner as Real Madrid squeezed past struggling Malaga 3-2 on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid remain tied with Real in third after they shrugged off a season of scoring woes by thrashing Levante 5-0 with doubles from Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Davis savours great victory as Day flops

SYDNEY • World No. 1,494 golfer Cameron Davis shot a seven-under 64 for an 11-under 273 to win his home Australian Open by a stroke yesterday, while overnight leader Jason Day suffered a mid-round collapse for a 73 to end fifth on 276.

Davis holed out for an eagle from the fairway at the 12th and sank an eight-foot putt for his sixth birdie at the 18th to upstage compatriot Day and defending champion Jordan Spieth (67, 279).

Sweden's Jonas Blixt (68) and Australia's Matt Jones (68) were second.

REUTERS

Lee takes out Chen to show he's not done yet

HONG KONG • Lee Chong Wei, the former top-ranked player, won the Hong Kong Open yesterday by stunning Olympic champion Chen Long 21-14, 21-19, defying expectations that the badminton great may be reaching his end.

The 35-year-old Malaysian's triumph came at a time when his old nemesis Lin Dan of China suffered defeats in the China Open won by Chen last week and the quarter-finals in Hong Kong.

In the women's singles, world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei beat India's Pusarla V. Sindhu 21-18, 21-18.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

IAAF not satisfied so Russian ban stays

MONACO • The world governing body of athletics yesterday maintained its suspension on Russia, saying it still had not done enough to clamp down on doping.

Rune Andersen, the head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) team examining the issue, said "several key (milestones) remain outstanding" before the necessary conditions for Russia's return could be met.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE