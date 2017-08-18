Sports World: Warriors miss chance to move up table

Warriors miss chance to move up table

Warriors FC stayed in fourth place in football's S-League, failing to leapfrog Home United after being held 2-2 away to Balestier Khalsa last night.

Hazzuwan Halim opened accounts for the Tigers and Andrei-Cosmin Ciolacu (penalty) and Hafiz Nor then put Warriors 2-1 up before Fadli Kamis' equaliser. Warriors trail leaders Albirex (40) by 11 points while Balestier are third last on nine points.

Rain pushes back C Division football

Inclement weather at Serangoon Stadium yesterday saw the postponement of the National Schools C Division boys' final and third-place play-off.

In the latter match between Jurongville Secondary and St Joseph's Institution, the teams were tied at 1-1 before a heavy downpour saw the match abandoned at the 38th minute.

With the rain showing no signs of abating, the decision was made to postpone the final between St Patrick's School and the newly established Meridian Secondary School as well. Both matches are expected to be played some time next week.

C girls' hockey final to resume today

Defending champions Crescent Girls School will go into this afternoon's Schools National C division hockey final holding a 1-0 advantage over Teck Whye Secondary.

Secondary One forward Priyadarshani Pandi Selvam scored in the second minute, before inclement weather forced play to be suspended after the 28th minutes in the first half.

The game will resume at 3.15pm today at Sengkang Hockey Stadium, followed by the boys' final between Victoria School and St Andrew's Secondary at 4.30pm.

Leonard in China in boost for basketball

NEW YORK • San Antonio forward Kawhi Leonard, the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals Most Valuable Player in the Spurs' 2014 title run, will visit China today to help coach at youth clinics.

The two-time NBA All-Star will be in Beijing and Shanghai in his first trip to China, a week-long one to help boost basketball in the country that includes a stop at the NBA Academy Zhejiang.

Leonard will host a clinic for select migrant school students and meet players and fans at the NBA's five-on-five tournament for elite players in China.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Catch bodybuilders in action in October

Tickets to Singapore's largest physique sports event - the FM League Nationals 2017 and the FM League Asia Championship 2017 - are on sale via Global Tickets.

To be held on Oct 22 at the MES Theatre at Mediacorp, the event is the largest of its kind, featuring over 150 athletes from Singapore and the across Asia. The event also features one of the largest prize purses in the region with over US$50,000 (S$68,000) in cash.

Tickets are priced at $39 for a single show and $59 for both shows. They can be purchased online at www.globaltickets.sg/en/ fitness-movement-league, AXS stations or by calling the hotline on 3152-9333.