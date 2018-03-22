Sports World: Wanling losing finalist in Tunisian tournament

Wanling losing finalist in Tunisian tournament

Commonwealth Games-bound paddler Zhang Wanling clinched a junior girls' team silver at the Tunisia Junior and Cadet Open in Rades yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 18-year-old, partnering Kazakhstan's Zauresh Akasheva as part of a combined side, lost 0-3 to Serbia in the final.

Koen Pang, who is also headed for the April 4-15 Gold Coast Games in Australia, and his Algerian partner Mohamed Sebia exited the junior boys' team event in the quarter-finals after losing 2-3 to India.

Brazil doc says Neymar recuperating well

PARIS • Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Tuesday that Neymar's recovery from foot surgery "is going well", as the star forward bids to be fit in time for the World Cup Finals.

Lasmar, who operated on Neymar on March 3, said he speaks "two or three times a day" with the physiotherapists working with the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain footballer. He said that he sees no further problems to Neymar's foot.

He added that he planned to reassess the injury in mid-April.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Spain seeks jail, fine for X. Alonso over tax fraud

MADRID • Spain's prosecutor said yesterday it was seeking a five-year jail sentence and a fine of €4 million (S$6.5 million) for former footballer Xabi Alonso over accusations of tax fraud.

He is alleged to have defrauded the Spanish state of some €2 million between 2010 and 2012.

REUTERS

Morris nets Celtics' winner against Thunder

LOS ANGELES • Marcus Morris drained a three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to lift the Boston Celtics to a 100-99 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

With Celtics star Kyrie Irving still sidelined by a sore left knee, Jayson Tatum led the hosts (48-23) with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Morris added 21 points to help end the Oklahoma City's six-game winning streak.

Russell Westbrook scored 27 points with eight rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder (43-30).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

$3.6m for French Open 2018 singles champions

PARIS • The singles champions at this year's French Open tennis Grand Slam will receive €2.2 million (S$3.6 million), up €100,000 from 2017, tournament director Guy Forget announced on Tuesday.

The overall purse will increase by around 10 per cent to €39.2 million from €36 million. Money for qualifying and first-round losers would again increase, with €40,000 for players who fall in the opening round - €5,000 more than 2017.

The tournament will be played from May 21 to June 10 at Roland Garros in Paris.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE•