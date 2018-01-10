Sports World: Wang takes skating bronze in Abu Dhabi

Wang takes skating bronze in Abu Dhabi

National figure skater Chadwick Wang won bronze at the FBMA Trophy in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

The 18-year-old scored 119.96 points to finish third in the Junior Men's category, behind Kazakhstan's Nikita Manko (139.30) and Yann Frechon of France (136.96).

Fellow Singaporean Pagiel Sng, 13, was fifth in the same category with 98.98 points, while 10-year-old Mckayla Ong finished seventh in the Basic Novice A Girls' event.

Nkoudou heads to Burnley on loan deal

LONDON • Tottenham have agreed a deal to loan Georges-Kevin Nkoudou to Burnley until the end of the season.

The France Under-21 footballer will move to Turf Moor, having found his opportunities limited under Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The 22-year-old has made just nine Premier League appearances since his August 2016 transfer, but is yet to start a single league match despite scoring in the Champions League victory over Apoel last month.

Turan nears Barca exit to return home

ANKARA • Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan is close to signing for Turkey's Basaksehir, the Istanbul football club said in a statement yesterday.

Since moving to the Nou Camp in 2015 in a €34 million (S$54.1 million) deal from Atletico Madrid, the Turkey international has struggled to hold down a first-team place, scoring 19 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions.

Forest name Karanka as their new manager

LONDON • Nottingham Forest have appointed Aitor Karanka as their new manager on a 21/2-year deal, the English Championship football club announced.

The former Boro boss succeeds Mark Warburton, who was sacked last month. Academy boss Gary Brazil has been in temporary charge and oversaw Sunday's shock 4-2 victory over holders Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.

Fritsch gets 3-month golf tour suspension

MIAMI • Canadian golfer Brad Fritsch has been banned for three months after he reported himself to PGA Tour officials for violating its anti-doping policy, the governing body said on Monday.

The 40-year-old, who plays on the secondary Buy.com Tour and is eligible to return to competition on Feb 28, said the banned substance was in a supplement he had been taking to assist weight loss.

Bayliss to walk away after 2019 Ashes

SYDNEY • England cricket coach Trevor Bayliss will step down when his contract ends in 2019, he announced yesterday at the end of a troubled Ashes Test tour of Australia.

Since the former Sri Lanka coach took over from Peter Moores in 2015, England's Test results have been mixed, losing 18 and winning 15.

His decision follows England's chastening 4-0 Ashes defeat, with Australia recording four comprehensive wins - including two innings victories and a 10-wicket triumph.

