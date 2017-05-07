Sports World: Voro to step down as Valencia coach

Voro to step down as Valencia coach

MADRID • Valencia coach Salvador "Voro" Gonzalez confirmed yesterday that he would not continue in the dugout of the Spanish LaLiga club for the 2017-18 season.

The 53-year-old made his declaration ahead of the league match at home to Osasuna.

Current Las Palmas coach Quique Setien is the favourite to take over the Valencia hotseat and become the club's 10th coach since Unai Emery left in 2012.

XINHUA

Muntari's racism protest ban revoked

ROME • Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari says he was "treated like a criminal" after he complained he was being racially abused in a Serie A football match and given a one-game ban.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian is now free to play in today's home game against Crotone after the ban was rescinded on appeal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Simbine wins 100m, defeats favourites

DOHA • South Africa's Akani Simbine surprised a world-class sprint field, including Justin Gatlin, Asafa Powell and Andre de Grasse, to claim a season-opening 100m Diamond League victory on Friday.

The 23-year-old powered home in 9.99sec, with Jamaica's Powell finishing second in 10.08sec and Qatar's Femi Ogunode third in 10.13.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Coates beats Roche to remain AOC chief

SYDNEY • John Coates survived a threat to his 27-year reign over the Australian Olympic Committee yesterday, when he beat Danni Roche 58-35 in a ballot at the body's annual general meeting to be re-elected president until 2021.

The 66-year-old, one of the sporting world's most powerful figures, would have lost his roles as International Olympic Committee vice-president and head of the coordination commission for the 2020 Tokyo Games if he had lost the vote.

REUTERS