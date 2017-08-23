Sports World: Volunteer drive at SNPG competition

The Riding for the Disabled Association of Singapore (RDA Singapore), together with the Singapore Disability Sports Council, will host the annual Singapore National Para Games para-equestrian competition at the RDA Centre on Saturday.

It will also be running a volunteer drive to increase the number of free horse-therapy sessions for people with disabilities.

More information can be found on RDA's website rdasingapore.org/be-a-volunteer/

Azarenka in custody fight, to miss Open

NEW YORK • Two-time tennis Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from next week's US Open, as she is not allowed to take her baby son out of California amid a custody battle with her former partner.

The 28-year-old from Belarus returned to action in June, after the birth of her son Leo last December, and had been hopeful that legal arrangements could be worked out to allow her to compete in New York.

REUTERS

REUTERS
