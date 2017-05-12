Sports World: Victory gives Albirex 5pt buffer in ladder

Victory gives Albirex 5pt buffer in ladder

Ryota Nakai scored the only goal of the game against Geylang International to help reigning champions Albirex Niigata (22) open up a five-point gap over Home United at the top of the S-League last night.

At the Choa Chu Kang Stadium, Fumiya Kogure and Fareez Farhan got the goals for Hougang in a 2-0 win over Warriors Football Club. Hougang (12) leapfrogged Geylang (10) and are now fifth, two points behind Warriors.

S'pore girls triumph, can qualify for semis

VIENTIANE • Singapore beat Indonesia 2-1 yesterday in their second group match at the inaugural Asean Football Federation Under-15 Girls' Championship.

Putri Nur Syaliza scored a brace in the 51st and 58th minutes for Singapore.

Despite a 1-2 loss to Cambodia on Tuesday, Singapore will qualify for the semi-finals if they beat the Philippines in their final Group B match tomorrow.

The Philippines have won both their group matches.

Malaysia to host first golf qualifying event

The European Tour Qualifying School will venture into Asia for the first time, with Malaysia's Saujana Golf & Country Club hosting a first-stage qualifier from Sept 5-8.

The Kuala Lumpur venue will welcome a maximum of 78 contenders.

Slots for 800m swim still available

Slots for the 800m category at the Open Swim Stars Sunset Race Series are still available.

The race will take place at the National Service Resort and Country Club on May 27.

Slots for the 3km open water race are sold out. Register at https://regonline.activeglobal.com/Register/Checkin.aspx?EventID=1976541.

Plane-crash side lose in Supercup final

MEDELLIN • Atletico Nacional lifted the South American Supercup on Wednesday after a 4-1 victory on the night and 5-3 aggregate win over Brazilian side Chapecoense.

It was a losing return to Medellin for a club who saw many of their players and staff killed in a plane crash last November.

REUTERS

Poisoning fear behind neutral venue request

KUALA LUMPUR • Football Association of Malaysia president Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim yesterday said he was worried about players being deliberately poisoned if their controversial Asian Cup qualifier goes ahead in Pyongyang, North Korea.

He called for the June 8 game to be moved to a neutral venue over player safety.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE