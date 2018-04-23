Sports World: Veloso finishes fifth at ISSF World Cup

Veloso finishes fifth at ISSF World Cup

CHANGWON (South Korea) • Commonwealth Games double gold medallist Martina Veloso finished fifth in the women's 10m air rifle at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup leg in South Korea yesterday.

The 18-year-old was eliminated in the final with her score of 185.9.

China's Zhao Ruozhu won the event with a world-record total of 252.4, ahead of Chinese Taipei's Lin Ying-shin (251.0) and Norway's Jenny Stene (229.1).

Home thrash Geylang, Hougang hold Balestier

A four-goal first-half blitz saw Home United romp to a 4-1 Singapore Premier League win over Geylang International yesterday at Bedok Stadium.

In another match, Hougang United came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Balestier Khalsa at Hougang Stadium.

Today, St Patrick's meet Jurongville for third place in the B division boys' football championship at 3pm at Our Tampines Hub, while Meridian play Singapore Sports School in the final at 4.45pm. Both matches are also live on Toggle.

Moriya shares lead with Ko at LA Open

LOS ANGELES • Thai golfer Moriya Jutanugarn birdied the 18th hole on Saturday to share the third-round lead with South Korea's Ko Jin Young at the LPGA Tour's LA Open.

Moriya, the 2013 LPGA Rookie of the Year, fired a one-under 70 while Ko shot a 66 at the Wilshire Country Club to finish level on nine-under 204.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Zach Johnson gets chance to end drought

TEXAS • Zach Johnson, seeking a first win since the 2015 British Open, closed with a six-foot birdie putt to seize a share of the third-round lead on Saturday at the PGA Texas Open.

The 42-year-old American fired a four-under 68 to match compatriot Andrew Landry on 13-under 203 after 54 holes at TPC San Antonio.

Trey Mullinax fired a course-record 62 to stand third on 204.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE