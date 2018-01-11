Sports World: Veloso breaks Ser's 50m rifle prone mark

Veloso breaks Ser's 50m rifle prone mark

National shooter Martina Veloso posted a new national record in the women's 50m rifle prone event at last weekend's Singapore Cup.

The 18-year-old scored 622 at the National Shooting Centre. The previous national record in the event was held by Jasmine Ser, who shot 621.8 at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

The 50m rifle prone event will be included in April's Commonwealth Games, although it has been dropped from the Tokyo Olympics.

Slingers fight back in road win over Alab

The Singapore Slingers overcame a poor start to beat Alab Pilipinas 90-80 in San Juan yesterday, exacting revenge for a defeat by the same Asean Basketball League opponents at home on Sunday.

New signing Christien Charles put up 29 points and 15 rebounds for the Slingers, with fellow imports A.J. Mandani and Xavier Alexander adding 23 and 20 points respectively. The Slingers (4-5) snapped a two-game losing run, with Alab (3-4) slipping to their first loss in four games.

Christensen inks 41/2-year Blues deal

•LONDON • Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has signed a new 41/2-year contract after impressive performances this season following a loan spell in Germany, the English Premier League football club said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Denmark international has made 22 appearances for the defending champions this term, having cemented his place at the heart of Antonio Conte's three-man defence. He returned to Chelsea in the close season after two years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

REUTERS

Injured Villas-Boas quits Dakar Rally

LIMA (Peru) • Portuguese football coach Andre Villas-Boas has withdrawn from the Dakar Rally after suffering a back injury on the fourth day of the event in southern Peru.

The 40-year-old's maiden appearance in the annual race ended when his Toyota crashed midway through the 330km stage around San Juan de Marcona. He was taken to hospital for checks before being discharged late on Tuesday night. His co-driver, Ruben Faria, was unscathed in the incident.

XINHUA

McCollum nets 27pts as Portland move up

LOS ANGELES • C.J. McCollum scored 27 points and contributed seven assists to lead Portland to a 117-106 win over Oklahoma City in a National Basketball Association match on Tuesday.

With the win, the Trail Blazers edged ahead of the Thunder for fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

In a thriller in Toronto, Miami's Wayne Ellington scored with 0.3 of a second remaining to give the Heat a 90-89 victory over the Raptors.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE