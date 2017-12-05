Sports World: Valencia lose their 1st LaLiga game this term

Valencia lose their 1st LaLiga game this term

BARCELONA • Valencia wasted the chance to close the gap with LaLiga leaders Barcelona to two points when they fell to their first defeat of the season on Sunday, losing 0-1 at Getafe.

Getafe went ahead in the 66th minute through a distance shot from midfielder Markel Bergara which took a big deflection off former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista and sailed over goalkeeper Neto and into the net.

REUTERS

Westbrook stars in Thunder's victory

OKLAHOMA CITY • The Oklahoma City Thunder held off the depleted San Antonio Spurs 90-87, aided by Russell Westbrook's seventh triple-double of the season.

He scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder, who led 90-82 before failing to score in the final 3min 34sec.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

World Cup will not affect Southgate's job

LONDON • England manager Gareth Southgate would not lose his job even if his team struggled at next year's World Cup in Russia, Football Association (FA) chief executive Martin Glenn has told British media.

The FA see the tournament as an "important staging post in the development" of a young squad and while that does not mean a "free pass" they would be reluctant to sack the manager.

REUTERS

Momota returns after gambling scandal

TOKYO • Former world No. 2 Kento Momota will be restored to the top tier of Japan's national badminton team next season as he continues his rehabilitation from a gambling scandal that ruled him out of the Rio Olympics, local media said.

Momota, the first Japanese to win a men's singles world championship medal when he claimed bronze in 2015, returned to international competition in July but has been restricted to lower-level events.

REUTERS