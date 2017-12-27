Sports World: Valencia boss leaves hospital after crash

Valencia boss leaves hospital after crash

MADRID • Valencia manager Marcelino Garcia Toral has been discharged from hospital after being involved in a car crash on Sunday morning following a collision with a wild boar.

The 52-year-old was given the all-clear after the accident, which took place on a stretch of motorway between Logrono and Bilbao, reported Sky Sports.

The Spaniard was travelling home to Asturias to spend the holidays with his family.

Lucky break earns Warner ton on day 1

MELBOURNE • Opening batsman David Warner enjoyed a gift-wrapped century after being reprieved on 99, as Australia emerged on top at the close of the first day of the Boxing Day Test against England yesterday.

He was caught at mid-on on the cusp of his 21st Test hundred, and first of the ongoing Ashes series. But the wicket was cancelled to the delight of a festive Melbourne Cricket Ground, when the replay showed England's debutant paceman Tom Curran had overstepped.

The home vice-captain reached his ton on the next ball and, while he was unable to push on much further, his 103 helped drive Australia to 244 for three at stumps.

REUTERS

LDV Comanche ahead after early drama

SYDNEY • Supermaxi LDV Comanche led the fancied big boats nearly 12 hours into the gruelling Sydney to Hobart race yesterday, after a close call that saw the yacht almost collide with rival Wild Oats XI.

Another supermaxi, Black Jack, had led the fleet out of Sydney Harbour in the afternoon, with the vessels chasing a new race record amid dream conditions in the annual dash down Australia's east coast.

Four 100-footer supermaxis are among the 102 entries in the 73rd edition of the 628-nautical mile (1,163km) blue-water classic, viewed as one of the toughest yacht races in the world.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE