Sports World: Uncle has less say, won't travel with Rafa

Uncle has less say, won't travel with Rafa

ROME • Rafael Nadal's coach and uncle Toni Nadal has said he will no longer accompany the tennis great on tour, complaining that he is being shut out of decision-making.

Nadal's spokesman Benito Perez told AFP the decision was unexpected.

Toni, however, made it clear there was no rift with the former world No. 1 and multiple Grand Slam champion and the only reason was that "every year I had less decision-making, until the day when I will decide on nothing".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Willett in strong position in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR • Danny Willett moved into position to claim a first title since his dramatic US Masters win last April, forging a three-stroke lead going into today's final round of the Maybank Championship.

The 29-year-old Englishman has shone this week at the Saujana Golf and Country Club and a five-under 67 took him to 16-under 200 yesterday, three clear of American David Lipsky (68) and four ahead of Frenchman Alexander Levy (67).

Koh Deng Shan's 73 put him on 215 for joint-60th place but fellow Singaporean Mardan Mamat missed the 142 cut by two shots after a poor 74 on Friday that included five bogeys.

REUTERS