Sports World: UAE women's team to to train in Singapore

UAE women's team to to train in Singapore

The United Arab Emirates women's national football team will be in Singapore for a week-long training camp from Monday to Saturday.

They will be playing two friendly matches - against a Singapore selection team on Wednesday and against the Singapore women's national team on Friday.

Both matches will kick off at 7.30pm at the Jalan Besar Stadium. Entry is free.

Clattenburg to head over to China?

LONDON • Referee Mark Clattenburg would consider a transfer from the English Premier League to the wealthy Chinese Super League.

"China are certainly looking to develop their football, looking at their signings and their recruitment. If they made an offer it would be under consideration," said the 41-year-old, who was linked with a move to China this week after refereeing the finals of the European Championship, Champions League and FA Cup this year.

THE GUARDIAN

Freeman, Cope could face MPs' inquisition

LONDON • The two men who delivered a medical package and administered the contents to British cyclist Bradley Wiggins before the 2011 Tour de France could be asked to appear before British MPs, should the UK Anti-Doping investigation fail to prove beyond doubt what the mystery contents were.

He was given medication by Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman in June 2011 after Simon Cope, a British Cycling coach at the time, had taken a journey four days in the planning to meet the team at the end of the Criterium du Dauphine.

THE TIMES, LONDON

First Swiss winner of Tour dies at 97

ZURICH• Ferdinand "Ferdy" Kuebler, the first Swiss cyclist to win the Tour de France, died on Thursday in a Zurich hospital at the age of 97 following a brief illness.

He was 31 in 1950 when he won that year's 4,690km edition of the Tour de France.

REUTERS

Win over Pakistan a boost, says Smith

MELBOURNE • Australia captain Steve Smith believes the unlikely victory over Pakistan in the second cricket Test yesterday can galvanise his team as they brace for stiffer challenges against India at the end of the home summer.

With rain reducing the Test to a final day shoot-out, Australia ran through Pakistan for 163 inside 54 overs to close out an innings and 18-run win in the final session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, to lead the three-match series 2-0.

REUTERS

Nasri set to play on despite drip probe

MADRID • Samir Nasri will be able to play on for Sevilla while an investigation takes place into the intravenous drip treatment the French footballer is said to have received at a Los Angeles clinic.

Enrique Gomez Bastida, director of the Spanish Agency for the Protection of Health in Sport, said until all the facts are known, no sanction can be put in place. The playmaker is on loan at Sevilla from Manchester City.

THE TIMES, LONDON