Sports World: Two teams added to Merlion Cup line-up

Two teams added to Merlion Cup line-up

The Basketball Association of Singapore has announced the addition of the Indonesia D-League side Satria Muda Pertamina Jakarta and NLEx-SCTEx, who play in the Philippines Basketball Association (PBA) League, to this year's Merlion Cup, which will be held at the OCBC Arena from Sept 20 to 24.

The news comes after Alab Pilipinas' withdrawal due to conflicting schedule.

Mick Schumacher to honour dad at Spa

SPA (Belgium) • Michael Schumacher's teenage son will drive one of his father's cars before Sunday's Belgium Grand Prix to mark the 25th anniversary of the seven-time world champion's first Formula One victory.

Mick, 18, will drive laps on the Spa circuit in a Benetton car before the race.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Unsettled Sanchez may return: Wenger

LONDON • Arsene Wenger has revealed Arsenal footballer Alexis Sanchez could feature in this weekend's Premier League clash at Liverpool.

Sanchez has just one year remaining on his current contract and is keen to leave.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE