Sports World: Two more fights for ONE C'ship event

Two more fights for ONE C'ship event

ONE Championship completed its line-up for the May 26 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, as it announced two more fights yesterday.

Geje Eustaquio of the Philippines will face Thailand's Anatpong Bunrad, while Indonesia's Jeremy Meciaz takes on Chen Lei of China. The main event is women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee against Brazilian Istela Nunes.

Advocaat, Gullit to 'rescue' Dutch team

ZEIST (Netherlands) • Dick Advocaat has been named coach of the Netherlands national football team for a third time, aiming to kick them into shape fast and save their World Cup qualifying hopes.

Advocaat, 69, together with Dutch legend Ruud Gullit as assistant, have signed contracts until the end of the year, with the Dutch football federation s admitting it was "a short-term" rescue mission.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

S. Africa lifts rugby union's hosting ban

CAPE TOWN • The South African government has lifted a ban on the country's rugby union hosting international events after it made progress improving racial diversity in the sport, paving the way for a 2023 Rugby World Cup bid.

The government imposed the ban last year having pushed for the country's main sports to create more opportunities for black players and administrators, more than two decades after the end of white-minority rule under the Apartheid system.

REUTERS

Froome unhurt after hit-and-run incident

Tour de France champion Chris Froome said that he had escaped unhurt while having his bike written off by an impatient car driver in a hit-and-run incident yesterday.

The 31-year-old three-time winner of the world's biggest cycling race, tweeted a picture of the twisted remains of his "totalled" training bike, saying he had been deliberately knocked off by the driver.

REUTERS

Rockets lose Nene for rest of play-offs

HOUSTON • The Houston Rockets announced on Monday that reserve centre Nene Hilario will miss the remainder of the National Basketball Association play-offs with a torn left adductor.

Nene suffered the groin injury in the first quarter of Sunday's Game Four win over the San Antonio Spurs.

REUTERS