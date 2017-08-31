Sports World: Thomas sure injury won't hold back move

Thomas sure injury won't hold back move

LOS ANGELES • National Basketball Association player Isaiah Thomas has insisted that he will return to fitness from a hip injury, as concerns over his condition threaten to stall his move from the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thomas is poised to join the Cavs with several team-mates, in a blockbuster trade that saw former Cavs star Kyrie Irving head to Boston.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Duchemin dies at 26 after fatal heart issue

PERPIGNAN (France) • French world featherweight boxing champion Angelique Duchemin died aged 26 on Tuesday after suffering a heart problem in training.

Duchemin, whose boxer father also died of a heart attack in 2013, won her world title in May.

Balcony stunt earns Hummels telling-off

BERLIN • Mats Hummels will be reprimanded by Germany's management after posting a video of himself jumping from a balcony into a swimming pool - days before key World Cup football qualifiers.

The video shows the 28-year-old Bayern Munich centre-back narrowly missing the edge of the pool upon landing.

Decision to axe Force 'not made in February'

SYDNEY • Australian Rugby Union (ARU) chief Cameron Clyne has denied claims that the decision to axe Western Force from Super Rugby had been made in February and dragging out the process had been "a charade".

Mining magnate Andrew Forrest, a heavyweight backer of the club's parent body RugbyWestern Australia, said he had come into possession legal advice sent to the ARU board in February, stating the Force were the best team to cut because the legal risk was low.

US athletes remember dead Peru runner

LOS ANGELES • The US track and field community paid tribute to California-based athlete David Torrence on Tuesday, after the Olympic middle-distance runner was found dead in Arizona.

The 31-year-old, who represented Peru at the Rio Olympics, was discovered at the bottom of a swimming pool on Monday.

