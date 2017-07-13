Sports World: Thiruben clocks U-18 400m mark in Kenya

Thiruben clocks U-18 400m mark in Kenya

National Junior College runner Thiruben Thana Rajan set a national Under-18 400m record at athletics' World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya yesterday.

The 16-year-old clocked 47.91 seconds in finishing fifth among seven competitors in the second heat, erasing Ng Chin Hui's mark of 47.97sec set in 2011 and progressing to today's semi-finals as one of the fastest losers.

Raffles Institution sprinter Joshua Chua clocked a poor 11.05sec to end last in the third semi-final, after a 10.94 in the heats to qualify directly. The 17-year-old, the A Division runner-up, has a personal best of 10.78.

Carrick takes over United captaincy

LONDON • Manchester United's long-serving midfielder Michael Carrick will replace the departed Wayne Rooney as captain, the English Premier League football club announced.

The 35-year-old has made 459 appearances for United, scoring 24 goals, and penned a one-year contract extension in May to keep him at Old Trafford for the new season.

REUTERS

Teen Milan goalie gets four more years

MILAN • AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has signed a new four-year deal, the Italian football team said on their website on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old put pen to paper on the new contract after initially rejecting an extension to his current deal, which was due to expire at the end of the coming season. The Italy international made his Under-21 debut in 2015 and was called up to the senior side last year, earning four caps.

REUTERS

Spieth to defend Aussie title in Sydney

SYDNEY • Jordan Spieth confirmed he will defend his title at the Australian Open in November, an event that helped kick-start his career.

The American world No. 3 golfer said it was a tournament close to his heart, having won it twice.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Vasseur to take over the helm at Sauber

LONDON • The Sauber Formula One team appointed Frenchman Frederic Vasseur as their new boss yesterday, with the former Renault team principal set to join after the weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

He replaces Monisha Kaltenborn, the sport's first female principal, who left last month.

REUTERS