Sports World: Teo wins fifth MMA bout at KL event

Teo wins fifth MMA bout at KL event

Tiffany Teo extended her perfect mixed martial arts record to 5-0 after she beat Indonesia Priscilla Hertati via unanimous decision in their strawweight bout at One Championship's Throne of Tigers event in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Teo, 27, who trains at Juggernaut Fight Club, said: "Priscilla put up a good fight on her debut. It was a challenge for me initially as she is a southpaw. I can't wait to see what else is in store for me for the rest of this year."

Slingers edge out Dragons on the road

CYBERJAYA • The Singapore Slingers beat the Malaysia Dragons 113-110 in overtime in their Asean Basketball League game last night, after being tied 99-all at the end of regulation time.

Their 10th win in 13 games kept them second in the standings (.769) behind Hong Kong Eastern (.778).

Maradona back in favour as Fifa envoy

BUENOS AIRES • Former Argentina football captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body Fifa.

The ex-Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona forward, 56, was a harsh critic of disgraced former Fifa president Sepp Blatter, who is serving a six-year ban for ethics violations.

Maradona, who has 91 caps, has been invited back into the Fifa fold thanks to a warm relationship with Blatter's successor Gianni Infantino, who was elected in February last year.

REUTERS

Argentina to play Brazil in Melbourne

SYDNEY • Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on Neymar's Brazil in a "Superclasico" football friendly match in Melbourne in June, Australian officials said yesterday.

The top two teams in the Fifa rankings will clash at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground, the world's biggest cricket stadium, on June 9.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Harting wants Bach out over dope issue

BERLIN • Germany's Olympic discus champion Christoph Harting has called for International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach to resign over Russia's doping scandal, in a hard-hitting interview published on Thursday.

Harting, 26, the younger brother of Germany's 2012 Olympic champion Robert, also said it is right that Russian athletes remain banned from the world athletics championships in London from Aug 5 to 13.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE