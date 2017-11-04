Sports World: Team Persson confirm No. 1 placing in league

Team Persson confirm No. 1 placing in league

Team Persson edged out Team Rossi 16-15 to take top spot in the T2 Asia-Pacific Table Tennis League's four-team round-robin phase at Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios in Johor Baru.

Englishman Paul Drinkhall's 5-0 thrashing of Swede Mattias Karlsson in the third of six matches gave Team Rossi a lift but his team-mates did not give him enough support.

The grand finals of the first pan-regional professional league played under a unique sets format take place from Dec 7 to 9.

Teo misses out on medal in 25m pistol



National shooter Teo Shun Xie finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol at the Commonwealth Shooting Federation and Oceania Shooting Federation Championships in Gold Coast, Australia.

The 29-year-old just missed out on a medal on Thursday with her score of 25. India's Annuraj Singh bagged 28 to take bronze. Lalita Yauhleuskaya won the title with 35, ahead of fellow Australian Elena Galiabovitch (32).

Chinese champs lead diving qualifiers

China's world champions Peng Jianfeng and Wang Han topped qualifying on the first day of the Fina Diving Grand Prix Singapore 2017 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre yesterday.

Peng scored 451.60 in the men's 3m springboard preliminaries, while Wang also led all qualifiers in the women's 3m springboard with 347.30.

Singapore's Mark Lee (351.15, ninth) also finished in the top 12 and qualified for today's semi-finals.

Fredericks charged in graft probe

PARIS • Former world sprint champion Frankie Fredericks was charged yesterday by the French authorities for passive corruption and money laundering relating to a graft probe into the awarding of last year's Olympics to Rio de Janeiro, a judicial source said.

The International Olympic Committee member, who denies any "involvement in untoward conduct", is being investigated over a US$299,300 (S$407,200) payment he received from Papa Massata Diack, son of former International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) president Lamine Diack, on Oct 2, 2009 - the day Rio won the bid.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Van Niekerk doing well after knee op



JOHANNESBURG • Olympic Games and world 400-metre champion Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa said on Thursday that surgery on his right knee in the United States had been successful.

The South African will undergo rehabilitation in Colorado town Vail, where the operation was performed, and also in Qatar and South Africa. He could be sidelined for nine months and among the events he is certain to miss is the Commonwealth Games on the Australian Gold Coast next year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE•