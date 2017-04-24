Sports World: Tampines up to 3rd after Amri heroics

Tampines up to 3rd after Amri heroics

A 90th-minute goal from veteran striker Khairul Amri gave Tampines Rovers a 1 -0 win over Garena Young Lions in an S-League match at Jurong West Stadium last night.

The win propelled Tampines to third in the table, behind Albirex Niigata and Warriors FC.

Van Niekerk in 2017's best 200m timing

POTCHEFSTROOM (South Africa) • World 400m record-holder Wayde van Niekerk surged to a best 200m time this year of 19.90 seconds when winning the South African championships title on Saturday.

Knocking 0.05sec off his previous best has strengthened van Niekerk's resolve to pursue the 200m-400m double at August's world championships in London.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kenya's Wanjiru wins London Marathon

LONDON • Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru held off a late charge from Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele to win the London Marathon yesterday in 2hr 5min 48sec.

Kenya's Mary Keitany broke the women's only world record en route to her third London Marathon triumph, finishing in 2:17.01 to beat Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous best by 41 seconds.

REUTERS

Sampaoli poised to take Argentina seat

BUENOS AIRES • Jorge Sampaoli has agreed to leave LaLiga outfit Sevilla to coach Argentina's national football team, according to media reports.

According to the AS newspaper, Sampaoli will be officially announced as Argentina's coach - vacant since the sacking of Edgardo Bauza earlier this month - when the European season ends.

XINHUA

Wiesberger secures Shenzhen Int'l title

BEIJING • Austria's Bernd Wiesberger beat England's Tommy Fleetwood with a birdie at the first play-off hole to win the US$2.8 million (S$3.9 million) Shenzhen International yesterday, securing his fourth European Tour title.

Wiesberger shot a one-under 71 in the final round, while Fleetwood carded a tournament-best 63 to set the clubhouse target at 16-under.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE