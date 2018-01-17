Sports World: Tampines to play in AFC Cup after loss

Tampines to play in AFC Cup after loss

S-League club Tampines Rovers lost 1-3 away at Bali United in the AFC Champions League first-round qualifier last night.

The Stags will now play in the AFC Cup, where they are drawn in Group H with Persija Jakarta, Song Lam Nghe An and Johor Darul Takzim or Selangor.

Bundesliga figures trump EPL numbers

ZURICH • The German Bundesliga boasted the highest average attendances in Europe last season, once again edging the English Premier League, a report released on Monday said.

The average attendance at a Bundesliga football match in 2016-17 was 40,693, compared to 35,838 for England, the umbrella organisation for European domestic leagues (EPFL) said. Spain's LaLiga was next with 27,609 followed by Italy's Serie A with 22,177 and France's Ligue 1 with 21,202.

Williams sign Kubica

as F1 reserve driver LONDON • Poland's former Grand Prix winner Robert Kubica will be the reserve and development driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team said yesterday.

Russian Sergey Sirotkin was earlier announced as a race driver for the former champions, partnering Canadian Lance Stroll.

England's Stokes charged with affray

LONDON • England cricketer Ben Stokes has been charged with affray following an incident in the city of Bristol last September, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Monday.

Stokes, 26, and two other men are due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court at a date to be fixed. The Durham all-rounder has not played for England since the incident outside a nightclub, missing out on the Ashes tour to Australia.

Japan's Hanyu eyes Pyeongchang return

TOKYO • Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu has resumed training on ice two months after damaging his ankle ligaments, officials said yesterday, as he battles for fitness just 24 days before the Winter Olympics begin in South Korea.

Hanyu - the first Japanese man to win Olympic figure skating gold - started the season as favourite to become the first man since American Dick Button in 1952 to win back-to-back titles. However, the 23-year-old has been off the ice for nearly two months nursing damaged right ankle ligaments.

