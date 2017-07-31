Sports World: Super Rugby decider on Lions turf

Super Rugby decider on Lions turf

SYDNEY • South Africa's Golden Lions will have home advantage as they chase their first Super Rugby crown against seven-time champions Canterbury Crusaders in the season decider.

The Lions stormed back from 3-22 late in the first half to claim a 44-29 win over defending champions Wellington Hurricanes to keep the final in Johannesburg next weekend.

The Crusaders, who finished second behind the Lions in the regular season standings, will have to make the trip to South Africa after accounting for New Zealand rivals Waikato Chiefs 27-13 in the other semi-final in Christchurch.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jones KOs Cormier to win UFC belt

ANAHEIM (California) • Jon Jones (23-1) reclaimed the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 214 on Saturday after knocking out Daniel Cormier (19-2) with a brutal head kick, reported USA Today.

Referee John McCarthy stopped the bout at 3min 1sec in the third round.

Wimbledon champ set for first child

LONDON • Britain's Jordanne Whiley, 25, has revealed that she won this month's Wimbledon women's wheelchair doubles title while 11 weeks pregnant, reported the BBC.

She tweeted on Saturday that she is expecting her first child with Marc McCarroll, her coach and boyfriend.