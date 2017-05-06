Sports World: Sunderland want me to stay, says Moyes

Sunderland want me to stay, says Moyes

LONDON • David Moyes has revealed Sunderland owner Ellis Short wants him to remain in charge at the Stadium of Light despite the football club's relegation from the Premier League.

Moyes criticised Short's failure to back him in the transfer market in January and it was suggested Sunderland's slide into the Championship would trigger the Scot's dismissal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Button excited to make F1 return

LONDON • Former Formula One champion Jenson Button says returning as a Monaco Grand Prix stand-in for McLaren's Fernando Alonso will still be a big thrill.

Spaniard Alonso will be trying to win the Indianapolis 500 in the United States on May 28, the double world champion opting to miss the Formula One season's showcase race on the same day.

REUTERS

Felix rejects plan to erase world records

NEW YORK • American track star Allyson Felix says she does not support a move by international athletics chiefs to erase long-standing world records, many of which were set by drug cheats.

Any attempt to wipe out tarnished records would have the opposite effect on clean athletes who would lose their hard-fought records in the purge, the 31-year-old American said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Leicester owners bid to buy Belgian club

LONDON • Leicester City have made an offer to buy Belgian second division side OH Leuven as the owners of the reigning Premier League champions attempt to expand their influence in European football.

According to Belgian newspaper HLN, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the club's vice-chairman and son of Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, has offered "a multiple of £2 million (S$3.64 million)" to purchase Leuven, who were relegated from the Jupiler League last season.

THE GUARDIAN