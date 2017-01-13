Sports World: Suarez: Barca should give Messi new deal

Suarez: Barca should give Messi new deal

BARCELONA • Striker Luis Suarez has hit back at comments by Barcelona's CEO that the Catalan football giants will not "go crazy" when negotiating a new contract for five-time World Player of the Year Lionel Messi.

"With Messi what you have to do is give him a new contract, not have common sense," said the Uruguayan after he and Messi scored for Barca as the La Liga side progressed to the King's Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fellaini extends Old Trafford stay by a year

LONDON • English football giants Manchester United have triggered a clause in Marouane Fellaini's contract that will keep the midfielder at Old Trafford until 2018.

The Belgian signed a four-year deal with the option of a further year when he joined from Everton for £27.5 million (S$ 48.07 million) in 2013.

REUTERS

Gunners trio ink long-term contracts

LONDON • Arsenal's French trio Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin have all agreed contract extensions.

The English football club said the three players had signed "long-term" contracts, but did not disclose the duration any of their deals.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NZ rugby club sorry for sexist abuse

WELLINGTON • The Waikato Chiefs have apologised after their players were accused of hurling obscenities at female traffic wardens in the latest sexism episode to hit New Zealand rugby.

Local media reported that the players swore at the two wardens when they left a training session in Hamilton and realised some of their cars had tickets on them.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Makelele joins Swans as assistant coach

LONDON • Former France midfielder Claude Makelele, 43, has been appointed assistant coach of English football's Premier League strugglers Swansea City.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE