Sports World : Struggling Swansea turn to Carvalhal

Struggling Swansea turn to Carvalhal

LONDON • English Premier League strugglers Swansea City yesterday appointed Carlos Carvalhal as their manager until the end of the season.

The 52-year-old Portuguese was sacked by second-tier Sheffield Wednesday on Christmas Eve. But Swansea surprisingly chose the Portuguese coach to replace Paul Clement, who lost his job on Dec 20 with the club languishing at the bottom of the EPL.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Comanche declared winner after protest

MELBOURNE • Australian super-maxi LDV Comanche was awarded line honours for the Sydney to Hobart blue-water classic yesterday, after an international jury imposed a one-hour penalty on Wild Oats XI following a protest.

Comanche, who finished just over 26 minutes behind Wild Oats' record time, had protested about a near collision about 15 minutes after the start in Sydney harbour.

REUTERS

Everton to sign Turkey striker Tosun

LONDON • Everton have agreed on a £25 million (S$45 million) deal with Besiktas to sign Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, with the 26-year-old set to sign a 41/2-year contract when the transfer window reopens on Monday.

Born in Germany, Tosun joined Eintracht Frankfurt's youth system in 1997, but made only one appearance for the first team before moving in 2011 to Gaziantepspor, where he spent three seasons. He joined Besiktas in 2014 and has scored 41 goals in 96 matches.

THE GUARDIAN

6 Nations title is new France coach's goal

PARIS • New France rugby coach Jacques Brunel said that his immediate ambition is to win the Six Nations tournament and end the negative spiral which has enveloped the struggling national team.

Bordeaux boss Brunel, 63, takes over from Guy Noves - the first French coach to be sacked on Wednesday after a meagre seven wins from 22 matches alongside 14 defeats and a humiliating home draw with 2019 World Cup hosts Japan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE•