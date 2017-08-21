Sports World: Stenson takes 54-hole lead at Wyndham C'ship

Stenson takes 54-hole lead at Wyndham C'ship

LOS ANGELES • Henrik Stenson, who is looking for his first win since capturing the British Open last year, fired his second straight 66 to seize a one-stroke lead at golf's Wyndham Championship on Saturday.

The former world No. 2 reached 16-under 194 after 54 holes at the PGA Tour event at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina, with Americans Kevin Na (65), second round co-leader Webb Simpson (68) and Ollie Schniederjans (66) tied for second on 195.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US extend Solheim Cup lead as Kerr makes history

LOS ANGELES • The United States took a five-point lead into the final day of the Solheim Cup after another dominant fourball display in the women's match play golf showdown with Europe on Saturday at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa.

The United States won three of four fourball matches - and five of eight points on offer - to stretch their lead to 101/2 to 5 1/2 going into the final 12 singles matches. Cristie Kerr got her 20th career point on Saturday - a US Solheim Cup record.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nadal going back to Brisbane International

SYDNEY • Rafael Nadal, who returned to the top of the world tennis rankings for the first time in three years today, announced yesterday that he would be opening his 18th season as a professional at the Brisbane International in January.

The 31-year-old Spaniard was beaten in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open warm-up event by Milos Raonic in his first appearance this year before going on to lose the Australian Open final to Roger Federer at Melbourne Park.

REUTERS

All Blacks great Meads dies of cancer, aged 81

WELLINGTON • World Rugby led global tributes yesterday to All Blacks great Colin Meads, who died aged 81 following a year-long battle with cancer.

The legendary hardman, with a reputation for training by running up hills with a sheep under each arm, played 133 games, including 55 Tests, during his 14 years with the All Blacks until his retirement in 1971.

Nicknamed "Pinetree", he was recognised around the world as the face of New Zealand rugby.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE