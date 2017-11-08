Sports World: Starc makes history with 2 hat-tricks in 1 game

Starc makes history with 2 hat-tricks in 1 game

SYDNEY • Strike bowler Mitchell Starc became the first man to take two hat-tricks in the same first-class game in Australia yesterday as he hit ominous form ahead of the Ashes Test series against England.

The left-arm paceman became only the eighth player in first-class cricket history - and the first in 39 years - to achieve the feat as he finished with the match figures of seven-for-97 in New South Wales' 171-run victory over Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

Having removed Jason Behrendorff, David Moody and Simon Mackin in WA's first innings to complete his first career hat-trick, Starc then got both Behrendorff and Moody again off the final two deliveries of his 15th over.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

World Rugby a soft touch on drugs, says Laporte

LONDON • The leader of France's bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup has warned that the game will be seen as being soft on drugs after World Rugby's technical report said French laws, which criminalise doping, were a risk to the tournament.

France has called on World Rugby to issue a list of corrections to "blatant errors" in the controversial report, which led the governing body to recommend South Africa as host ahead of France and Ireland.

Bernard Laporte, president of the French Rugby Federation and former sports minister, said: "France is the leader in the crackdown and fight against doping worldwide. If the world anti-doping agency sees this report, they will not believe it. It is laughable."

THE TIMES, LONDON

Fake licence case sees Keita cop a €415k fine

BERLIN • Liverpool-bound Naby Keita has reportedly been hit with a €415,000 (S$654,662) fine for allegedly using a forged driving licence.

The RB Leipzig midfielder ran into trouble with the police after twice attempting to gain a German driving permit by using fake Guinean documents.

German daily Bild quoted the figure of €415,000 although Leipzig's district court would only confirm to SID, an AFP subsidiary, that the fine was a "six-figure sum".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Chong Wei lends a hand to Penang flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR • Former world No. 1 shuttler Lee Chong Wei took time off from his schedule to send aid to flood victims in Penang.

"Although I cannot be with them, we will help wherever we can," the Penang native said yesterday. "I received a message seeking help for flood victims because whatever aid was provided was not enough. I have sent food and pillows to the affected areas. I hope such aid can ease the burden of the flood victims."

BERNAMA

No plans to hang up helmet just yet: Rossi

MILAN • Italian motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi yesterday said that he will make a decision on his future next year but was keen to keep racing beyond 40.

"If I find out after a few races that I'm competitive, I'd like to keep going longer," the Yamaha rider and nine-time world champion, who turns 39 in February, told Sky Sport Italia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE